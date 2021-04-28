Greenhouse released from jail after judges ruling

AVOYELLES - A judge ruled that an obscure law regarding bond practices in Louisiana did not keep a law enforcement officer accused of killing a 6-year-old boy in jail.

Norris Greenhouse Jr. bonded out of jail Tuesday evening after the judge ruled his family could use property owned by his father, an attorney, to secure a property bond.

Greenhouse is one of two Marksville City Marshals accused of fatally shooting Jeremy Mardis and injuring his father at the end of a police chase. Greenhouse and Derrick Stafford, the other officer involved in the death investigation, are each in jail on a $1 million bond.

Greenhouse's family wanted to sell some of their land to secure a $1 million property bond, but the law blocked them from doing so since the property was listed in the name of Norris GreenHouse, Sr. State law forbids lawyers from normally posting bond for someone.

The judge ruled that preventing the family from using the property or forcing them to go through legal steps to change the name of the property's owner was "absurd" and violated their rights to due process.