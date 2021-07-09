Greater Baton Rouge State Fair to return this fall 'bigger and better' than ever before

BATON ROUGE - As Louisiana proceeds with its reopening process, an annual event that Capital City families have been attending for years is once again returning to Baton Rouge.

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020, announced Wednesday that it is returning to kick off 11 days of fun, food, and more this October.

According to fair officials, and guests will be able to enjoy the event without any pandemic-related restrictions.

The fair will reopen for its 55th event on October 28th and run for 11 days until November 7th.

Fair representatives say the event will feature Swifty Swine Pig Racing, Pages Globe of Death Motorcycle thrill show, 4-H Livestock Shows, The Lego Build Competition, and Magician Tim Spinosa.

The fair will include a Cajun day, a Latino day, Chubby Carrier, the Justin McLain Project, in addition to other daily entertainment on its main stage.

Along with this live entertainment, fairgoers will be able to enjoy rides and a variety of foods.

The fair is operated by an all-volunteer staff and the proceeds from the fair continue to be returned to the community by the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation in the form of scholarships, awards, and grants to non-profit organizations involved with children.

These donations recently surpassed the $4.2 million mark.

In its Wednesday news release, The Greater Baton Rouge Fair noted that fairs across the country are reopening during 2021 and that so far, communities have supported the events.

Click here for additional information on the fair.