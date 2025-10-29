Greater Baton Rouge State Fair reopens after remaining closed over the weekend due to weather

BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is scheduled to reopen on Monday after severe weather conditions forced the fair to remain closed over the weekend.

The fair was closed on Saturday and Sunday after heavy rain soaked the fairgrounds, creating hazardous conditions for parking and ride operations.

The High School Volunteer Awards Ceremony and Lego Extravaganza, originally scheduled for Sunday, have been rescheduled for the closing weekend. The High School awards event will take place at 2 p.m. on Nov. 1, and the Lego Extravaganza will take place at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2.

The 11-day fair is scheduled to run through Nov. 2.