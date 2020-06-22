75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Great update from LSU Coach Ed Orgeron

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon and much of the talk was about reinstated cornerback Kristian Fulton.

However Coach touched on a number of important topics that are worth a listen.

From Fulton, the the quarterback battle, offensive line movement and lessons learned in a trying August, Coach had plenty to say. 

News
Great update from LSU Coach Ed Orgeron...
Great update from LSU Coach Ed Orgeron post-practice
BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon and much of the... More >>
1 year ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days