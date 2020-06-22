75°
Great update from LSU Coach Ed Orgeron
BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon and much of the talk was about reinstated cornerback Kristian Fulton.
However Coach touched on a number of important topics that are worth a listen.
From Fulton, the the quarterback battle, offensive line movement and lessons learned in a trying August, Coach had plenty to say.
