Grand opening of Mall of Louisiana's new 'Blue Zoo' aquarium only weeks away

The much-anticipated Blue Zoo aquarium in the Mall of Louisiana has an April 1 opening date.

The new aquarium is set to employ a total of 40 to 60 individuals and offer visitors an adventure through its aquarium, which features up to 38 exhibits of animals such as sharks, jellyfish, stingrays, seahorses, and toucans.

The Zoo's headquarters are in the state of Washington and from there, locations in Washington and Oklahoma are maintained.

When deciding where the Blue Zoo wanted to set up its next location, it didn't take long for officials to realize that Baton Rouge was the perfect location.

Wes Haws, the founder and chief executive officer of Blue Zoo explained why in a recent interview with WBRZ.

"Baton Rouge is kind of a unique city, it's fairly large there's not a lot of activities and no aquarium in town," Haws said. "There's a lot of young families looking for things to do so it's the perfect location."

The new attraction will be on the Mall's first floor, near Dillard’s, in a 16,000-square-foot space that was previously occupied by Hollister Co., Gameware, and Nawlins Sports.

Guests will be able to buy a day pass to Blue Zoo for about $16 for adults and $13 for children, which will allow them to visit the aquarium, eat lunch, shop, then duck back in to look at the exhibits before heading home.

One-year family passes, which allow for unlimited visits, will also be offered for $199.

Blue Zoo also has locations in the states of Washington and Oklahoma.

Click here for more information on the aquarium.