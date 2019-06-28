Grand Jury indicts Marksville officers over deadly shooting

MARKSVILLE - A grand jury indicted two city marshals Thursday who are accused of killing a 6-year-old child in Marksville.

The grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Derrick Stafford, 32, and Norris Greenhouse Jr., 23, on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

The officers are accused of shooting and killing Jeremy Mardis and injuring his father, Chris Few, during a police pursuit. There were a total of four officers at the scene, but an investigation by State Police revealed only Greenhouse and Stafford broke the law by opening fire.

The case is being prosecuted by the state Attorney General's Office.

"Today’s indictments will allow the State to move forward in the process of seeking justice for Jeremy Mardis and to hold accountable those who are responsible for his death," said Attorney General Buddy Caldwell.

Greenhouse is out of jail on a $1 million dollar property bond. Stafford is still in jail being held on a $1 million dollar bond but put in a request to have it lowered. That hearing is scheduled for next week.