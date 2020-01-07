Grand jury considers 2012 self-defense shooting

BATON ROUGE - A grand jury in East Baton Rouge Parish spent the day listening to witnesses and looking at evidence surrounding a shooting death last year which investigators ruled as justifiable.

Corey Kaufman was killed inside his car near Club Sha La last August by a security guard. Investigators said Kaufman pointed a gun at the guard before he was shot, but evidence uncovered by the family and their defense lawyer shows something different may have happened.

Attorney Rob Marionneaux spent the last year retracing Kaufman's steps and recreating what happened just before his death. Marionneaux said the tint on Kaufman's windows and where his gun was positioned in his car makes it impossible for him to have picked up the gun and pointed it at the guard before he was shot.

"He was killed in cold blood," Marionneaux said. "This family wants justice for Corey, and they're going to get it."

Family members of Kaufman wore shirts and showed up at the hearing together, a symbol of solidarity as they prayed for justice.

"The investigation wasn't handled properly," Kaufman's sister, Demetra Turner said. "It wasn't enough time to make a decision in a couple hours that it was self-defense. It was not investigated at all, and that's why we are here today."

"I believe Corey was murdered," His mother, Barbara Kaufman said. "It wasn't self-defense."

Family members and other witnesses at the scene the night Kaufman was killed testified before the grand jury during the hearing, which took most of the day. They said no matter what happens, they want his legacy of nonviolence to carry on.

"He had a nonprofit, he was giving back, fighting the very thing he died in... violence," Kaufman's friend Alexis Smith said. "He was fighting violence on a weekly basis with youth."

News 2 has learned there were so many witnesses and so much evidence another date has been set for August to continue going over this case. The family said if the grand jury does not indict the security guard, they'll pursue other legal options.