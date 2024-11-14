81°
Grammy-nominated jazz musician leads workshop teaching elementary students positive effects of music
BATON ROUGE — Grammy-nominated artist Jazzmeia Horn led a student workshop at Wedgewood Elementary School on Tuesday morning.
The event gave students the chance to learn her approach to writing jazz music, as well as leading children in several hands-on activities.
Horn told the students that music should be a positive outlet for them.
"I think that children should be able to listen to music and have a good time. And sometimes music on the radio isn't decent enough for you," she said, referencing music more risqué themes. "But this music says good morning. It's wonderful and proper to say morning to people when you see them."
