Latest Weather Blog
Governor's office says no state, LSU funds were used to pay firm who provided Mike stand-in
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The governor's office told WBRZ Monday that no state or LSU funds were used to pay a firm to borrow a Bengal tiger to showcase at Saturday's LSU game against Alabama.
The firm, owned by Mitchel Kalmanson, provided an 18-month old tiger named Omar Bradley to be paraded around Death Valley under the Saturday night lights.
Gov. Jeff Landry this year floated the idea of again bringing a tiger into Tiger Stadium – a practice abandoned nearly a decade ago as the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave LSU a permit to hold a live tiger mascot on campus. With the university unable or unwilling to supply Mike VII for stadium duty, Landry turned to Kalmanson’s firm.
When asked Monday whether public or private funds were used to pay Kalmanson's firm, the governor's office said no state or LSU funds were used. It was not clear where the money for the tiger came from.
After the Louisiana Illuminator reported on-the-record with a state lawmaker that a tiger would appear at the stadium, WBRZ confirmed through Kalmanson's office that he would supply the tiger. Kalmanson said Sunday the person who had talked with WBRZ about Omar Bradley's trip to Baton Rouge had been fired despite being an associate for more than 20 years.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday
-
Inmate from Morgan City recaptured after escaping East Carroll prison, police say
-
Central Police Department looks for funding for full-time officers
-
Proposed tax on sports betting could affect consumers
Sports Video
-
Southern is one win away from winning the SWAC West, but they're...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 10
-
LSU struggles against Alabama as university is fined for fans throwing debris...
-
LSU men's basketball pulls away late to beat Alabama State, 74-61
-
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets, Dunham receives top seed