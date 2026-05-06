74°
Latest Weather Blog
Governor's Advisory Council on Disability Affairs hosts Disability Awareness Day at the Capitol
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The Governor's Advisory Council on Disability Affairs hosted the second annual Disability Awareness Day at the state capitol building on Monday.
The event, led alongside the Split Second Foundation of New Orleans and several disability service organizations across the state, gave residents an opportunity to network, participate in health and social wellness conversations with Louisiana's Secretary of the Department of Health and speak with disability advocates who shared their experiences with participants.
The Split Second Foundation helps to improve the lives of people with disabilities through research, advocacy and direct services.
News
BATON ROUGE — The Governor's Advisory Council on Disability Affairs hosted the second annual Disability Awareness Day at the state... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Inside the cruise ship at the center of a rare hantavirus outbreak
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
-
Zachary, Build EBR ask artists to submit proposals for City Hall Annex...
-
Rotary Club's newest peace pole at Franciscan University joins dozens across Baton...
-
Nearly $1.2 million in Louisiana energy grants targets hydrogen, carbon capture and...
Sports Video
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
-
Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU Tigers who attended 2026 Met...
-
LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave
-
LSU's Zac Cowan earns SEC Pitcher of the Week
-
Southern Jaguar softball seeking championship at the end of historic season