Governor Landry says seniors, disabled recipients could get 'a little extra' in SNAP funds

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry shared Thursday that seniors and disabled recipients could get extra SNAP funds this months because of the benefits the state already distributed.

In an interview with WBOK, Landry said those recipients may see a slight increase in funds because "their governor and their legislature took care of them." He also lauded the state for providing partial payments because he said some states did not provide any payments.

"Going into Thanksgiving, the elderly and the disabled may get a little extra thanks to their governor and their legislature," Landry said. "What extra means is that we're working to find out how we load them. They may end up with 25% more than they got in the first month."

He did clarify it'd be a one-time deal due to the shut down, and he said the state didn't want to "load the card and take anything back."



"We'll get that money and we'll get it on their cards," Landry said, adding that he hopes benefits will be issued normally within the week. "Maybe even sooner than that."

The United States Agriculture Secretary said all SNAP recipients can expect to receive their benefits by Monday.