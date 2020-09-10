Governor: Expect decision on 'phase 3' of reopening as early as Wednesday

90°
BATON ROUGE - With just days left in Phase 2 of reopening the state, Governor John Bel Edwards says residents can expect a decision on moving into Phase 3 Thursday, September 10.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE THURSDAY MORNING AT 10:30-CLICK HERE

The governor's current Phase 2 order is scheduled to expire Friday, meaning a decision must be made by then.

The governor was expected to attend a virtual meeting with the White House coronavirus task force Wednesday, where his decision would likely be discussed. 

Click HERE for the latest on coronavirus in Louisiana. 

