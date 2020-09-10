Governor: Expect decision on 'phase 3' of reopening as early as Wednesday

90°
BATON ROUGE - With just days left in Phase 2 of reopening the state, Governor John Bel Edwards says residents can expect a decision on moving into Phase 3 Thursday, September 10.
The governor's current Phase 2 order is scheduled to expire Friday, meaning a decision must be made by then.
The governor was expected to attend a virtual meeting with the White House coronavirus task force Wednesday, where his decision would likely be discussed.
Don't have weekly state specific recommendations from White House Task Force yet and need to have gating criteria meeting before making decision - @LouisianaGov says— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) September 8, 2020
