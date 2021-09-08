Governor Edwards updates residents in Livingston Parish on hurricane recovery efforts

LIVINGSTON - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards spoke at the Livingston Office of Homeland Security on Saturday afternoon and expressed concern about a new weather system developing: a second storm that could come this way.

"It's more than a theoretical possibility. It happened to us last year, and it could happen to us again this year," Gov. Edwards said.

Forecasters are not putting much weight behind the system becoming a major storm, but the governor said any storm would cause damage at this time.

"Even it visits our area as a tropical storm, we are in no condition to receive that much rainfall, and it could happen by the end of the week." Gov. Edwards said.

Governor Edwards says temporary housing and disaster unemployment benefits are now available. He's also urging residents to take advantage of the blue tarp roof program, which helped people in Lake Charles who were hit by back-to-back hurricanes last year.

"The homeowners who took advantage of the program, had blue roofs installed professionally, actually withstood Hurricane Delta," Gov. Edwards said.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks warned residents to say off the waterways that are filled with trash and debris from the hurricane.

"Things that we've cleaned are now full of debris again, and we don't want people going out there and getting hurt that may not be aware," Ricks said.

And Ricks also said the parishes 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew is being enforced. Violators will not be tolerated.

"If you are going to get cigarettes or a drink, doing these kinds of things, you are going to my jail. It's just that simple."

The governor will be in Ascension and St. James Parishes tomorrow, meeting with local officials there.