Governor: Bayou Chene barge flood gate will be in place for Morganza Spillway opening

PIERRE PART - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Friday that a temporary flood control structure in Assumption Parish will be ready for the potential opening of the Morganza Spillway.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after the governor held a press conference to outline plans for the likelihood that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opening the spillway on June 2. In that address, Edwards said it was unclear if officials would be able to get a barge in place to act as a temporary flood gate in Bayou Chene before that date.

However, the te governor announced Friday afternoon that the barge will be ready in the event that the spillway is opened. Installation of the barge is expected to begin Tuesday and should be completed before Sunday, June 2.

In 1973 and 2011 when the Morganza Spillway opened, the Bayou Chene Barge flood control structure was used to prevent backwater flooding from the Atchafalaya Basin from entering Assumption, St. Martin and parts of St. Mary parishes.