Governor announces emergency rental assistance program for residents impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced a state program to provide assistance to renters struggling through the coronavirus outbreak.

The governor says the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance program will provide about $24 million to help renters facing financial hardship because of the pandemic. The program is specifically designed to help households financially impacted and struggling to pay rent as a result of shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours or unpaid leave due to the pandemic, according to the governor's office.

Housing Louisiana President, Andreanecia Morris said the money is a good start but isn't nearly enough.

"What we have been urging since the beginning of this crisis since we saw from the beginning is there needed to be comprehensive and substantial investment in making sure people could keep their homes that they are required to shelter in," Morris said.

The money is designed to assist households whose income does not exceed $13,500 - $25,450, dependent upon household size.

"As this is on a first-come, first-served basis, we plan to allocate this money judiciously. But we are aware additional funding will be made available," Executive Director of Louisiana Housing Corporation Keith Cunningham said.

Monthly emergency rental payments will be paid based on the amount on the lease agreement and won't exceed the fair market rents for a designated area. The payment amount is dependent upon income, household size and fair market rent prices.

The program will be administered and funded by the Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) in partnership with the State of Louisiana Office of Community Development (OCD).

Right now, approximately $7 million is available. The $24 million that is up for grabs will be paid out to landlords and not the tenants. Those who are in government housing already are ineligible.

Renters can complete an intake form online by clicking here.