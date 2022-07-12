76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Government: 36 Islamic State fighters killed by massive bomb

Related Story

KABUL - Afghanistan officials say the attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has left 36 Islamic State group fighters dead.

There were no civilian casualties, according to the Ministry of Defense statement, which also said that several IS caves and ammunition caches were destroyed.

Hakim Khan, 50, a resident of Achin district where the attack took place, welcomed the attack on the militants, saying: "I want 100 times more bombings on this group."

The bomb, known officially as a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, unleashes 11 tons of explosives.

News
Video captures 'mother of all bombs' striking...
Video captures 'mother of all bombs' striking ISIS cave network
KABUL - Afghanistan officials say the attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever... More >>
5 years ago Friday, April 14 2017 Apr 14, 2017 Friday, April 14, 2017 7:06:00 AM CDT April 14, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days