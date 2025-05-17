91°
Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Landry partners with President Trump for operation targeting illegal immigrants
Related Story
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Thursday, Governor Jeff Landry signed into a partnership with the federal government to target illegal immigration in Louisiana.
Landry's office said this "game changer" is called Operation GEAUX.
Louisiana law enforcement will be allowed to enforce federal immigration laws, "giving them the tools necessary to take dangerous, illegal criminals off our street."
Operation GEAUX also includes enhanced screening, "aggressive identification" and a public awareness campaign to "wake people up."
News
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Thursday, Governor Jeff Landry signed into a partnership with the federal government to target illegal immigration in... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating deadly shooting early Friday morning
-
Early morning fire in Baton Rouge leaves one person dead
-
Two of eleven inmates from Orleans Parish Jail recaptured - Picture shared...
-
Friday is the last day to purchase a Dream Home giveaway ticket...
-
2une In Previews: Wesley United Methodist Church's 159th Founders Day
Sports Video
-
Catholic High wins second straight state championship, other area teams even their...
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships