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Gov. Landry formally unveils original Louisiana Purchase document on display at Old State Capitol

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BATON ROUGE — On Wednesday, Gov. Jeff Landry formally unveiled the original Louisiana Purchase document on display at the Old State Capitol in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

The exhibit is called "Bought for a Song: A Young Nation Expands."

The Louisiana Purchase itself includes three different documents, one of which is now on display at the Old State Capitol. The document on display is a convention, or agreement, bearing the signature of Napoleon Bonaparte as well as American and French representatives.

It details the sale of the land, more than 800,000 square miles, sold for about $15,000,000, which doubled the size of the United States at the time. Along with the convention, visitors will also get to see France's instrument used to ratify the document.

The exhibit will be on display through July 11. 

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Gov. Landry formally unveils original Louisiana Purchase...
Gov. Landry formally unveils original Louisiana Purchase document on display at Old State Capitol
BATON ROUGE — On Wednesday, Gov. Jeff Landry formally unveiled the original Louisiana Purchase document on display at the Old... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 Wednesday, April 29, 2026 1:20:00 PM CDT April 29, 2026

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