Gov. Landry extends state of emergency to repair Camp J at Angola
ANGOLA - Governor Jeff Landry issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency to repair Camp J at Louisiana State Penitentiary.
In September, Landry said the camp would house ICE detainees, specifically the "worst of the worst" criminals.
In the order, Landry said that "Camp J has deteriorated into a condition that creates a significant threat of injury to individuals and property who enter or are in and around its premises."
The order was put into effect on Friday with it extended until December 21, 2025.
