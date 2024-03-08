Gov. Landry extends death penalty options

BATON ROUGE - Since 2010, the death penalty has been on hold in Louisiana mainly due to the difficulty in obtaining the drugs used for lethal injection. Now that Governor Jeff Landry has signed a bill adding new execution options, that will likely change.

When signing the bill, Landry described the plight of the families as a "tragedy they have had to live with day in and day out as they sought their justice."

During the 1980s, the sole form of execution was death by electrocution. Many began to to oppose that method, saying it was inhumane. In 1990, the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola switched to lethal injection.

With this new bill, Louisiana is adding two more methods of execution, now allowing for three different methods: electrocution, lethal injection or nitrogen hypoxia - which was used for the first time in January in Alabama.

Those opposing the death penalty cite high cost of a capital case as another reason to avoid it. Millions of dollars are spent on each person on death row, trials are long and complicated and appeals are even more absurd.

Those who support the law agree with Landry's reason that it's well past time to uphold the state's obligation to the families of the victims.

"You just think about the amount of pain it would take, to go back and re-enact and talk about those that they love," Landry said.

He went on to say that those families deserve justice.

Ascension Parish District attorney Ricky Babin does not believe other attorneys will use this new law on new criminals, but rather they'll use it for the ones they already have sentenced, which is currently 58 in the state of Louisiana.

This new bill will take effect in July of this year.