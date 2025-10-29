Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Landry calls on LSU to be the first school to put Charlie Kirk statue on campus
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry has called on LSU to be the first campus to put a Charlie Kirk statue on campus.
The governor announced on social media after the 'This is the Turning Point Tour' at the River Center earlier Monday evening, where over 1600 people are said to have attended.
"We're going to put a challenge out to the LSU Board of Supervisors to find a place to put a statue of Charlie Kirk to defend the freedom of speech on college campuses. C'mon, ladies and gentlemen, let's see if we can be the first campus to do it," Gov. Landry said.
Charlie Kirk was killed while holding an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. His death caused a strong reaction across the country.
"There is no better warrior for free speech than Charlie Kirk, and we must continue his legacy on every campus in America," Landry said in the caption of his post.
Watch the video here:
I’m calling on @LSU to honor the legacy of Charlie Kirk by putting up a statue of him on campus.— Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) October 28, 2025
There is no better warrior for free speech than Charlie Kirk, and we must continue his legacy on every campus in America. ???? pic.twitter.com/SqzwVaEfZU
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Fire quickly puts out early morning house fire along North...
-
REPORT: LDH employees working in SNAP program given furlough notice
-
Gov. criticizes Loyola student government denial of Turning Point organization on campus
-
Speaker Mike Johnson says no 'path' for a 3rd Trump term
-
WATCH: After loss to Florida A&M, Jags' Fred McNair preps for matchup...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: After loss to Florida A&M, Jags' Fred McNair preps for matchup...
-
WATCH: LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson speaks to media for first...
-
Southern's offense showed improvement in McNair's first game as interim head coach
-
Week 8 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
Frank Wilson speaks to the media for the first time as LSU's...