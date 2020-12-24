Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Edwards to provide public with COVID update on Tuesday afternoon
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - With major holiday celebrations only days away, Louisiana's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 7,000 as hospitalizations and new cases maintain their steady increase.
The grim statistics have triggered Governor John Bel Edwards to address the public with a COVID update Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 2:30 p.m.
>Click here to view the Governor's address at that time<
Just before Thanksgiving, Governor Edwards moved Louisiana from Phase 3 in its reopening process, back to Phase 2 restrictions due to an uptick in COVID numbers.
Now, as vaccines make their way into the state, the Governor is still encouraging residents to adhere to Phase 2's reopening restrictions.
Officials are also urging citizens to take extra precautions during holiday celebrations, such as practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and wearing masks while in public.
Click here for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines in relation to COVID-safe health practices amid the holiday season.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local non-profits team up for "Secret Santa" style giveaway
-
'Letters of Love' arrive at assisted living facility to lift residents' spirits
-
Moderna vaccine arrives in Baton Rouge Wednesday
-
Despite surge in COVID-19 cases many rush to stores for last minute...
-
Officials respond to fatal shooting near Groom Road