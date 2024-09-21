Good 2 Eat Tuscan Chicken

BATON ROUGE - Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

This week, Kevin Belton cooks up a Tuscan chicken with some Almond Joy cookies for dessert! You can find the recipe below:

Tuscan Chicken

6 chicken thighs, boneless

Creole seasoning

kosher salt

freshly ground pepper

2 tsp. Italian seasoning, divided

3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 onion, sliced thin

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup sun dried tomatoes, sliced thin

3 cups baby spinach

1 1/4 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup Parmesan plus more for serving, freshly grated

Season chicken on both sides with Creole seasoning, salt, pepper and 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the chicken until golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes on each side, then transfer to a plate.

Over medium heat, add remaining tablespoon of oil to the same skillet. Add the onion and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic and sun-dried tomatoes and cook until fragrant, about 1 more minute. Add all of the spinach to the pan and sauté until it just starts to soften and wilt down, about 1-2 minutes.

Add the heavy cream, parmesan and remaining teaspoon of Italian seasoning and stir to combine. Simmer for about 1 minute, scraping up any browned bits that may have stuck to the bottom of the pan.

Nestle the chicken into the sauce; bring to a simmer then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook for about 5-6 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. Remove skillet from heat, top with a little more cheese, if desired, and serve immediately.

Almond Joy cookies

1/2 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. coconut extract

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp. Kosher salt

1/2 tsp. baking soda

3/4 cup shredded coconut

3/4 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup almonds, chopped

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or spray with cooking spray.

In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg, vanilla, and coconut extract and beat until smooth.

Stir in the flour, salt, and baking soda until combined. Gently fold in coconut, chocolate chips, and almonds.

Roll the dough into golf ball-sized balls and place on prepared baking sheets.

Bake 8 to 10 minutes, or until edges are golden. Remove from oven and let cool on baking sheets for about 5 minutes.

Move cookies to a cooling rack to cool completely. Once cooled, store in a covered container up to 3 days.