Gonzales residents prepare to host the city's first ever Mardi Gras parade

GONZALES - For the first time, Gonzales will host its very own Mardi Gras parade, courtesy of the Krewe of Ascension Mambo.

Many Gonzales residents are used to traveling to other parts of the state for Mardi Gras festivities, but that will all change Saturday when the city's quiet streets come alive.

The city's inaugural parade comes after citizens like Rainie Favorite, Vice President of the Krewe of Ascension Mambo, wanted to bring the celebration to yet another region in the state.

"This is a great thing for the people of Gonzales because it gives them somewhere to go that's home," Favorite said Thursday.

"You don't have to travel outside, you know, we are so big on the culture of Mardi Gras here in south Louisiana, and it's just wonderful to have it right here in your own backyard."

That's why Favorite helped found the city's first Krewe with President Joy McMeller. Favorite also says this is a great opportunity to give back to the city of Gonzales and the people who live there.

"It's always important to give back to our community, so that's something that myself and the president, Joy McMeller, have talked about for years. Always giving back to our community," Favorite said.

Preparations for the upcoming parade are in full swing, complete with colorful custom floats.

"I am overly excited about it!" Favorite explained. "We have put in so much work to make sure this parade is the best it can possibly be, and we just want everyone to come out and enjoy it with us on Saturday."

Kemlyn Lomas, the Krewe of Mambo's advisor, spent all day on Friday decorating their float with photos of various cities internationally that have have similar carnival celebrations to Mardi Gras.

"The theme is Mardi Gras around the world. So what we’re featuring are different places where Mardi Gras is celebrated around the world. Of course, New Orleans being one," said Lomas.

The parade will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday, starting on Irma Boulevard and eventually ending on Highway 30.