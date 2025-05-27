Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales Police Department warns people of scammers pretending to be law enforcement
GONZALES — The Gonzales Police Department warned people within the city that scammers are pretending to be law enforcement to get money.
According to officials, scammers tell their potential victims they have an outstanding warrant, often related to missed jury duty, and then tell potential victims to send gift cards, Cash App, Venmo or other forms of payment. Scammers are reportedly using the real names of Gonzales Police officers and Ascension Deputies.
Gonzales Police tell those contacted by scammers to contact them at 225-621-8300.
Officials want to remind residents that law enforcement will never ask for payment through gift cards or apps, demand money over the phone or ask you to share personal or financial information to clear a warrant.
