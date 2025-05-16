76°
Gonzales man arrested for multiple counts of child pornography
GONZALES - A Gonzales man was arrested for multiple counts of child pornography, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Detectives received a tip regarding Joshua England, 33, who sent and received multiple videos of child pornography. England later confessed to detectives that he sent and received videos.
England was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on five counts of child pornography.
