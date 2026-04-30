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Gonzales City Council struggles to agree on budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year

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GONZALES — The Gonzales City Council has yet to come to an agreement on a budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

Members rejected Councilman Tyler Turner's motion to decrease administrative salaries by $200,000 in a three to two vote.

The council previously struggled to approve last year's budget before settling the $22 million proposal in August. 

Next year's budget must be approved by May 31. The next meeting will be held on May 11. 

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Gonzales City Council struggles to agree on...
Gonzales City Council struggles to agree on budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year
GONZALES — The Gonzales City Council has yet to come to an agreement on a budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal... More >>
2 days ago Monday, April 27 2026 Apr 27, 2026 Monday, April 27, 2026 10:53:00 PM CDT April 27, 2026

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