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Gonzales City Council struggles to agree on budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year
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GONZALES — The Gonzales City Council has yet to come to an agreement on a budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.
Members rejected Councilman Tyler Turner's motion to decrease administrative salaries by $200,000 in a three to two vote.
The council previously struggled to approve last year's budget before settling the $22 million proposal in August.
Next year's budget must be approved by May 31. The next meeting will be held on May 11.
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GONZALES — The Gonzales City Council has yet to come to an agreement on a budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal... More >>
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