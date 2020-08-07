Gonzales bar will get its permit back after paying fine for violating coronavirus restrictions

GONZALES - An Ascension-area business that lost its liquor license for operating in defiance of Louisiana's phase two restrictions will get its permit back after paying a fine.

During a hearing Wednesday, it was decided that Pelican Pub would pay $250 for continuing to operate despite restrictions at the time calling for all bars to remain closed. The business will get its permit back after paying the fine.

Pelican Pub was among a handful of Louisiana bars to temporarily lose their permits after inspections from the state fire marshal's office found they were violating state mandates.

Bars were ordered to close down in phase two after several outbreaks were traced back to such businesses amid a resurgence in virus cases over the summer.