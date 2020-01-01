Going to LSU's big game will cost big bucks

BATON ROUGE – Those looking to attend the BCS National Championship game in New Orleans are going to have to fork over some money.

The lowest ticket price on secondary sites like Ticketmaster, the official resale platform for the College Football Playoffs, are priced at $1,030, and that's for seats in the nosebleed section. Moving closer to the field in the Superdome, the prices jump to $5,000+.

The hefty prices are making those who scored a ticket, especially free, feel like they've won the lottery.

“To watch LSU win a championship is just more than I could ever ask for. It's a dream come true,” LSU junior Shawn Mouch said.

On Saturday, after the Tigers beat Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, Mouch received an email he will never forget.

“It said, 'you're heading to New Orleans. This email is to notify you that your request for the National Championship tickets has been fulfilled. Due to your student priority point totals you will be receiving a free lower level ticket courtesy of Taco Bell,'” Mouch recited.

Students receive priority points for attending different sporting events.

“I go to all of the football games, the basketball games, the baseball games and I try to go to the soccer games,” Mouch said.

Those games are now leading him to the biggest football game of the season, and Mouch won't be alone.

“Oh I'm extremely blessed, absolutely,” said Evan Hutchinson, an LSU season ticket holder who found out his requests for two tickets through the University were approved. “That’s why I'm glad [my family] put in for them when we did. The earlier you did, the better.”

LSU has not announced how many tickets the University was allotted, or for what price. Reports show face-value for end-zone seats sit around $600.

The price is high, but many say it'll be worth it to watch a historic season hopefully come to a perfect end with a National Championship title.