Going to Lambeau? The odds aren't in your favor

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers will head north to begin the 2017 season. Many Tigers faithful hope to join them, but that's going to prove to be a difficult and pricey venture.

Director of Ticket Operations Tim Messa told News 2's Brittany Weiss 20,000 LSU fans have already requested tickets for the season opener against the University of Wisconsin at Lambeau field. There's only 20,000 tickets to go around, so unless you're a student or season ticket holder, luck isn't on your side.

Usually when games are played a a neutral site, the teams split the tickets down the middle. In this case, there are 80,735 seats at Lambeau field. 40,000 go to the University of Wisconsin and another 20,000 go to Green Bay Packers stakeholders who own the team and stadium. That leaves just 20,000 for LSU fans.

"We know we're not going to have any tickets leftover to go on sale to the general public," Messa explains.

There are other ways to get your hands on a ticket, but it will cost you. For $393 on StubHub, you can sit way up in the nosebleeds of the upper south end zone. Prices nearly double for a seat in the 100-level and a suite could set you back $48,000.

LSU will notify which fans will be able to attend no later than July. The game is September 3rd at 2 p.m. If you aren't one of the lucky ones, the game will air on WBRZ News 2.