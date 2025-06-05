GOHSEP says it's ready for 2025 hurricane season; Landry not worried about FEMA's future

BATON ROUGE - Gov. Jeff Landry and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said Tuesday that they are ready for whatever this hurricane season has in store for the state of Louisiana.

At a news conference addressing plans ahead of an above-average hurricane season, Landry and other officials said they are working to improve the state's emergency readiness and urges people to stay vigilant.

The governor also addressed concerns that the Trump administration could soon get rid of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Despite President Donald Trump's claims about FEMA's future and the shuttering of various agency programs the state uses, Landry says he doesn't believe Trump would make any major changes to FEMA during an active hurricane season.

The governor added that the changes to FEMA are being made to put the situation directly in the hands of the states.

"What we have seen from the time of Katrina through now is that the bureaucracy inside the federal government has a has a tendency to tangle things up. So, I am extremely confident that if we have, or if we impacted by a major hurricane that the communications that we have up at the Department of Homeland Security, and FEMA and the White House, and our congressional delegation would ensure Louisiana will receive the resources they need," Landry said.

Landry, however, said that if the cuts do come, he believes the state will be prepared based on recommendations from the state climatologist, Jay Grymes.

Landry's comments about Trump's direction of FEMA comes days after acting head of the agency David Richardson said that he was unaware of hurricane season, a claim members of the agency have since walked back, claiming they were made in jest.