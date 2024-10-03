GOHSEP: Nearly $36 million awarded in disaster assistance to residents affected by Francine

BATON ROUGE — Nearly $36 million in FEMA disaster assistance funds have been awarded to nearly 40,000 Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Francine, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said Monday.

The disaster assistance has been distributed to nine parishes listed in the federal government's Major Disaster Declaration made in the wake of Francine.

Additionally, as of Friday, GOHSEP said nearly 1,800 flood insurance claims were filed with the National Flood Insurance Program, with $6 million paid thus far. The Small Business Administration also announced they have received 750 loan applications while issuing $1.3 million in loans.

Disaster Recovery and Business Recovery Centers have also opened in Ascension and St. Mary parishes, among others outside the capital area. These centers assist residents in applying for federal assistance and provide information and assistance from Louisiana agencies, GOHSEP said.

“Our focus has and always will be to take care of all the Parishes and municipalities - particularly those hardest hit by Hurricane Francine," GOHSEP Director Jacques Thibodeaux said.