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GOHSEP begins annual hurricane season training exercise
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BATON ROUGE — The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness began its annual statewide training exercise ahead of hurricane season.
The exercise brings together all the agencies that would respond to a weather emergency and helps perfect communication and coordination.
It is run from the state's Emergency Operations Center, but also works with individual parishes at their own facilities participating in the same simulation.
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BATON ROUGE — The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness began its annual statewide training exercise ahead of... More >>
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