Glen Oaks Crime Prevention District Bill signed by Governor, awaits vote in fall election

BATON ROUGE - It's a tag team collaboration between Senator Regina Barrow and Metro Council member Darryl Hurst to revitalize the Glen Oaks area by creating a crime prevention district.

"For a happy meal a month, you can have a better place to live, work and play," Hurst said.

Both Hurst and Barrow have ties to the community and feel that investing in Glen Oaks will help it return to its former glory.

"When you focus on your legacy, that means you're doing things in the community that will outlast you, your kids and their kids," Hurst said. "That's what we want to do here -- not just myself, but the community members behind it. Senator Regina Barrow, she actually lives in that area as well, so we're hitting in her backyard."

The crime prevention district aims to put measures in place such as cameras and police patrols, but Hurst says it's more than that. They want to revitalize the area with beautification projects and provide programs for children to stay busy when school is out.

"Some of these older neighborhoods don't have HOAS and resources that they constantly put back in the community to improve it in terms of beautification, but also deter crime by having neighbors knowing neighbors," Hurst said.

The bill breezed through the capitol, ending up on the desk of Governor Edwards, where it was signed and now set for a vote in October.

"That helps us a lot, that makes us know that they care about us and they want to see our neighborhood and community be better," Resident Dorothy Thomas said.

Thomas has been living in the Glen Oaks community for over 50 years.

"Everybody out here just about knows everybody, and living here for 50 years, I mean, you should know everybody," Thomas said.

She says she loves her community, but would like to see the crime prevention district do work in the neighborhood to make it a safe and pleasant place to stay.

"I think if the community looks good, then that's very good, and it'll get other people to want to live here too, but if you have all this trash and the people's yards are not clean, then people don't want to be in neighborhoods like that," Thomas said.

Hurst says there will be several opportunities for people to get involved and and get more information about the crime prevention district before it is on the ballot this fall.



