Glasgow Middle School receives all-clear after bomb threat evacuation
UPDATE: Glasgow Middle School was issued the all-clear and said it is safe for students to return. Baton Rouge Police confirmed that there was no bomb on campus.
BATON ROUGE — Law enforcement is investigating a bomb threat called into Glasgow Middle School on Thursday morning.
A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System said that students and staff were evacuated after the threat was received around 9 a.m.
As the investigation into the threat continued, officials told parents that students would be temporarily relocated to Liberty High School.
"If you would like to check out your child, please report directly to the Liberty High gym, where our staff will assist you. If you are unable to pick up your child at this time, please know that once we receive the all-clear from law enforcement, students will be transported back to Glasgow Middle and will resume their normal schedule," school officials said.
Parents were notified of the incident with the following statement:
Good morning, Glasgow Middle families,
This morning, an individual made a bomb threat. Out of an abundance of caution, our team immediately initiated our safety protocols and evacuated the building. Students and staff are safe and accounted for.
At this time, the School Drug Task Force and law enforcement partners are actively investigating the call and conducting a full sweep of the campus.
We expect to return to class once officials give us the all-clear. We will keep you updated and appreciate your patience and support as we prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and staff.
Thank you.
