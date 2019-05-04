Get running with the Louisiana Marathon

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of runners from around the world are already signed-up for next weekend's Louisiana Marathon. They're coming from all fifty states, as well as ten countries.

News 2's Rebecca Buchanan had Breakfast with 2une In this morning with the race founders at Blend as they prepare for the final stretch leading up to the race. She also went into the Blend kitchen to taste test some wine and alligator chili.

The Louisiana Marathon is now in its fourth year of celebrating the beauty and culture of the Bayou State. The 26.2 mile race strolls down 7 oak-lined allies with acadian-style homes, circles the LSU Lakes, then winds through campus before heading downtown. More than 24,000 runner participated last year, ending the 3-day event with a Louisiana festival.

This year's celebration begins Friday, January 16th, with several events and races leading up to the Marathon itself Sunday morning. You can click on the video links and visit our 2une In page and the Louisiana Marathon website for more information.