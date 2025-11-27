Latest Weather Blog
Get into the Christmas spirit at these 2025 events in the capital region
The holiday season is officially here, and there are plenty of events spreading Christmas cheer. See one that we're missing? Email us at news@wbrz.com.
ASCENSION PARISH
Dec. 2
-Senior Citizen Christmas Celebration at the Trademart at Lamar-Dixon at 11 a.m.
-CPKC Holiday Train between Felix Avenue and East Ascension Street at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 5
-32nd Annual City of Gonzales Christmas Tree Lighting at Gonzales City Hall and Jambalaya Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Dec. 6
- A Taste of Christmas at 10 a.m.
- Christmas with Santa at St. Amant High at 3 p.m.
- Photos with The Grinch at Game Jam at 12 p.m.
Dec. 7
- Brunch with Santa at Pelican Point Golf Club in Gonzales
Dec. 12- 14:
- Gonzales Holiday Market at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center
Dec. 20
- Donaldsonville Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Nov. 28
-Louisiana Lights at Windrush Gardens (Wednesdays & Sundays through Dec. 30th, plus additional openings on Dec. 22, 23, 29, 30th.
- Ballerinas at the Castle at the Old State Capitol at 1:00 p.m.
- Zoo Lights through December 30th.
Nov. 30
Mariachi Herencia De Mexico Presents La Nueva Generacion at Manship Theatre
Dec. 2-14
-Santa Parade through various St. George neighborhoods; click here for more info
Dec. 1
-Annual Angel Tree Program at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center
Dec. 2
-CPKC Holiday Train at 1401 Foss Street
Dec. 3
-Mistletoe and Moss at the Burden Museum and Gardens. Lights will be open on Wednesdays through Sundays to Dec. 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 5
-Festival of Lights at the Rhorer Plaza from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Santa in the Senate at the Old State Capitol at 6:30 p.m.
- Southern Oaks Athletic Club Holiday Market beginning 4 p.m. at 15253 Shenandoah Avenue
- LSU Museum Store Annual Holiday Shopping Event
Dec. 6
-Broadmoor Christmas parade at Broadmoor High School at 11 a.m.
-Coca-Cola Christmas at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-Christmas in Central Parade starting from Zoar Baptist Church at 9 p.m.
-Lighting of the Christmas Tree in Central on the corner of Hooper and Sullivan Road at 6 p.m.
-Santa Comes to Baker at 3325 Groom Road, Baker at 10 a.m.
- Baker Nativity: A Gospel Music Experience
Dec. 7
-Annual Angel Tree Program and Toy Distribution Celebration at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
-Christmas in the Ville at 8418 Scotland Avenue from 4 to 8 p.m.
-A Rural Life Christmas at 11 a.m. at LSU Rural Life Museum
- Santa's Little Helpers: A New Holiday Musical at Manship Theater
Dec. 10
-Barks and Bright Night at the Burden Museum and Gardens. Lights will be open on Wednesdays through Sundays to Dec. 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m
Dec. 11
- Skating on the River at Raising Cane's River Center (through December 30)
- Groovin' Round the Christmas Tree at Manship Theater
Dec. 13
- Santa Rocks the Rowe at Perkins Rowe at 5 p.m.
Dec. 14
- Magnolia Mound Creole Christmas & Holiday Fair at 12 p.m.
Dec. 20
-The North Pole Outdoor Movie Night at the Origin Hotel Baton Rouge from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 28
- Home for the Holidays at Manship Theater
Dec. 31
-Red Stick Revelry at the Rhorer Plaza from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH
Dec. 5
- A Southern Christmas in Clinton at 6 p.m.
IBERVILLE PARISH
Nov. 29
- Merry Way: A Hometown Christmas Experience in Plaquemine
Dec. 6
-Christmas on the Bayou at the Iberville Parish Visitor's Center at 1 p.m.
-All is Bright, A Hometown Christmas in Plaquemine
Dec. 12
- Maringouin Christmas Parade hosted by the Maringouin Fire Department at 6 p.m.
Dec. 19
- Polar Express Float Ride in Plaquemine
LIVINGSTON PARISH
Nov. 28
-Lighting of Old City Hall, 6 p.m.
- Messengers Christmas Lights in Denham Springs
Nov. 29
-Merchants Christmas Open House 10 am-4 pm
Dec. 1
-Springfield Christmas Parade on Main Street at 7 p.m.
Dec. 4
-Chef's Evening and Wine Tasting in Denham Springs at 7 p.m.
Dec. 6
-City of Walker Christmas Parade & Christmas in the Park
-Christmas on the Bayou Boat Parade on the Amite River
-42nd Annual Albany Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade at 12 p.m.
Dec. 7
-Light Up Livingston at Circle Drive Park at 5 p.m.
-City of Albany Parade at 12 p.m.
Dec. 10
-BATON ROUGE Symphony Orchestra in Denham Springs at 6 p.m.
Dec. 11
-Kiwanis Lighting of the Christmas Tree at 6 p.m.
Dec. 13
-Kiwanis Christmas Parade in Denham Springs at 2 p.m.
-Annual Lighted Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 14
-Christmas Alive in Denham Springs at 6 p.m.
Dec. 20
-Grinchmas in the Village from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH
Dec 6
- Pointe Coupee 4-H Country Christmas at 10 a.m.
Dec. 7
-Christmas in the Village in downtown Morganza from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Dec. 13
- Cowboy Christmas Wild West Show at Pointe Coupee Multipurpose Center starting at 7:30 p.m.
- City of New Roads Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.
ST. HELENA PARISH
Dec. 13
- Christmas in the Park in Greensburg; Parade starts at 5:30
ST. MARY PARISH
Nov. 27
- Spirit of Morgan City Shrimp Boat Lighting at 5:45 p.m.
Nov. 29-
Spirit of Morgan City Christmas Festival at 2:00 p.m.
Dec. 1
- Berwick's Christmas Lighting at 6 p.m.
Dec. 4
- Baldwin Christmas Lighting at 6 p.m.
Dec. 6
- 8th Annual Miracle on First Street, Berwick, 4 p.m.
- 4th Annual Winter Festival hosted by Lighthouse Community Church, Berwick at 11 a.m.
- Mingle & Jingle, Franklin, 9 a.m.
- City of Franklin Golf Cart Parade and Lighting Display Ceremony at 6 p.m.
Dec. 12
- The Spirit of Morgan City Christmas Parade & Movie Night
- Patterson Christmas Bike Run at 6 p.m.
- 29th Annual Christmas Tree Festival in Patterson
Dec. 13
- Merry Grinchmas Party, Betwick, 6 p.m.
Dec. 14
- Patterson Christmas Parade, 2 p.m.
Dec. 23
- A Christmas on the Lake, Cajun Style in Morgan City
TANGIPAHOA PARISH
Nov. 30
- Amite Christmas Parade & Mistletoe Mingle
Dec. 1-25
- Christmas Lights in Zemurray, Hammond, LA
Dec. 5
-Ponchatoula Christmas Tree Lighting
Dec. 6
-Kentwood Christmas Festival at the Community Center Area from 12-5 p.m.
- Holiday Teddy Bear Tea at the Berry Barn
- North Pole Express at Global Wildlife in Folsom, LA (6th, 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st)
-Free Santa Pictures at the Kentwood Co-Op from 8-12 p.m.
-Hammond Christmas Parade
-Loranger Christmas Parade
-Independence Christmas Parade
Dec. 13
-Ponchatoula Christmas Parade
Pancakes with Santa and Wintertime Market at the Episcopal Center
Dec. 14
-Tickfaw Christmas Parade
-Panckaes with Santa, Ponchatoula
Dec. 20
-Tangipahoa Christmas Parade
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Nov. 29
-Christmas Light Switch-on in Warrenpoint Town Square at 5 p.m.
Dec. 3
-Port Allen Christmas Tree Lighting at Port Allen Train Depot at 6:45 p.m.
Dec. 6
- Jingle Jeepin at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 7
-Pine Needle Weaving at West Baton Rouge Convention from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 12
- West Baton Rouge Museum hosting annual Holiday Open House from 6 to 8 p.m.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH
Dec. 5
-The Living Nativity at First Baptist Church from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
-Christmas Lights Drive Thru at the West Feliciana Hospital Campus at 6:30 p.m.
-Bains, West Feliciana Middle and High Schools Choir at Town Hall at 5:30 p.m.
-Lighting of the Town Tree and Fireworks at Town Hall at 6 p.m.
-Baton Rouge Symphony at The Mallory at 7:30 p.m.
- Christmas in the Country in St. Francisville (5th-7th), including the Christmas Parade on December 7th with WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon as Grand Marshal
Dec. 6
-Breakfast with Santa at the Grace Episcopal Church from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
-Tour of Homes at the St. Francisville Historic District from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-Christmas Spirits Stroll at the St. Francisville Historic District from 5 to 7 p.m.
