GET 2 MOVING: Baton Rouge Soccer Club

BATON ROUGE - Soccer is an any-season type of sport that anyone can enjoy. There are many benefits to learning the game.

The constant running, jogging, and walking in a game of soccer helps keep the heart rate up. Soccer is also a great sport for burning fat and building muscle mass. It can build strength and endurance, which can help win physical contests on the field.

By joining a team sport like soccer, it can help improve social connections because it requires players to work together and communicate with others.

Many muscles are used in soccer including core muscles, which include the rectus abdominis, obliques, and lower back muscles that help with balance, rotation, and movement. Plus, the chest, shoulders, arms, and back muscles are used for pushing, shielding, throwing, and catching the ball.

Executive of BR Soccer Club, Louie Smothermon says the club has programming for two-year-olds all the way up to senior citizens.

Information on how to get involved in the soccer game is listed here.