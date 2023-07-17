GET 2 MOVING: Tanesha Craig-Stewart with XtremeLife Fitness explains to us how easy it is to get a good workout on the go. Tanesha explained how staying active should be a lifestyle, not something you do just to prepare for special events.

There is no one way to stay active, says Tanesha- "Fitness is like dating, you have to see what you like and go from there."

She exclusively trains women but she offers training for all ages. Ending the generation cycles of unhealthy patterns is one thing Tanesha says is why it is so important for people to start early in staying active.

Each year in June, she hosts a community out reach event that is held in Louisiana in different cities each year. Fit Chicks is a program that allows women to try out various fitness activities, such as yoga, ZUMBA, pilates, etc.

If you'd like more information on how to contact Tanesha, it is listed below.