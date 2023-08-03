80°
Geaux Tigers: New cream ale created in honor of LSU, Texas game
AUSTIN, Texas - In preparation for the big Saturday game, two breweries created a new beer that fans on both sides are sure to enjoy.
Austin Beer Garden Brewery teamed up with Baton Rouge's Tin Roof Brewery to create a cream ale for LSU's game against Texas. The beer is called "Go Horns" for Texas fans and "Geaux Tigers" for those who support LSU.
They made 17 barrels of the ale. The collaboration was made for Baton Rouge fans to experience the Austin brewery scene.
