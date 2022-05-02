Garth Brooks calls, Baton Rouge answers with earth-shaking response; LSU seismograph records small earthquake during Tiger Stadium concert

Latest Weather Blog
NEW ORLEANS - Five homes were badly damaged, and 16 people have been displaced after a two-alarm fire near the intersection of Delachaise and Freret Streets Saturday afternoon.
The New Orleans Fire Department told WWL-TV that around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the 2500 block of Delachaise to find a home engulfed in flames.
A teenager at the home said she noticed her back deck on fire, called 911 then began warning family and neighbors on the street.
The fire department said dead foliage and tree limbs between the five homes helped the fire spread. The blaze is attributed to what was described as a "makeshift propane smoker."
Fire officials said the five residences all suffered significant damage, but no injuries have been reported.
The homes affected housed a total of 16 people. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist all affected residents with temporary housing.
