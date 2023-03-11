Garret Graves says he's feeling pressure to run for governor, still won't confirm if he's entering race

BATON ROUGE - Four major Republican candidates have already said they want to be the next Governor, but some think there is room for one more Republican: Congressman Garret Graves.

There were reports earlier Thursday that Graves was feeling pressure to run, which is something he confirmed to WBRZ Thursday night.

"It is true. I have had many folks across the state that have been pushing us to run. We have met with many people over the last couple of days trying to think through the best decision," Graves said.

But is he running out of time to announce his campaign? That question keeps being asked, especially with Attorney General Jeff Landry off to a very fast start.

Landry was endorsed by the state GOP and already has raised over $5 million for his campaign, but Graves says all he wants to do is just help the state.

"Jeff's a friend, and we certainly wish him well. At the end of the day, it's all about what is best for Louisiana, so just trying to figure out what the best decision is," Graves said.

Jeremy Alford is the publisher for LAPoliticsWeekly. He says, without question, the sooner Graves announces his campaign, the better.

"The political reality is, every day Garret Graves waits to announce that he is running for Governor hurts him, if he is actually running for governor," Alford said.

Even if Graves decides not to run, Alford says the idea that he could gets people talking, which is a win for the Congressman no matter his decision. He says this is a political strategy that has been used many times before.

"It's nothing new. We have seen this from the beginning of time. Politicians flirting with ideas that they may not follow through on just to be included in the conversation," Alford said. "If he is not running for governor, this is just a branding and marketing exercise," he added.

WBRZ did ask Graves when he plans to announce if he would run. He told us he would let us know.