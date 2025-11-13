54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Garden Club of CCLA creates 'Blue Star Monument' at community park

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - The Garden Club of CCLA created the "Blue Star Monument" at CCLA Community Park on Saint Claire Drive to honor veterans and create a learning experience.

Organizers had brick walls built to hang plaques with veterans' names listed on them. An organizer said the club was motivated by the Blue Star Memorial Highway Project, which works to place markers along roadways to honor servicemen and women.

News
Garden Club of CCLA creates 'Blue Star...
Garden Club of CCLA creates 'Blue Star Monument' at community park
BATON ROUGE - The Garden Club of CCLA created the "Blue Star Monument" at CCLA Community Park on Saint Claire... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 11 2025 Nov 11, 2025 Tuesday, November 11, 2025 10:01:00 PM CST November 11, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days