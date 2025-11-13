54°
Latest Weather Blog
Garden Club of CCLA creates 'Blue Star Monument' at community park
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The Garden Club of CCLA created the "Blue Star Monument" at CCLA Community Park on Saint Claire Drive to honor veterans and create a learning experience.
Organizers had brick walls built to hang plaques with veterans' names listed on them. An organizer said the club was motivated by the Blue Star Memorial Highway Project, which works to place markers along roadways to honor servicemen and women.
News
BATON ROUGE - The Garden Club of CCLA created the "Blue Star Monument" at CCLA Community Park on Saint Claire... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting at law enforcement officers after search...
-
Epstein emails released by Democrats say Trump 'knew about the girls' and...
-
Louisiana's infrastructure rated below national average on 2025 report card
-
Morgan City Police arrest man accused of setting multiple fires
-
Second arrest made in West Feliciana Parish child abuse case
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...
-
REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy