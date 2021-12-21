Gang members connected to murder, robberies

BATON ROUGE – In a sweeping takedown of a burglary circuit, sheriff's deputies also arrested another person tied to the murder of an innocent bystander known in the community as a gospel singer.

Andre Wright, 25, was killed at the beginning of July when he tried to stop a fight between his brother and other individuals arguing in the Gardere area over a woman. Wright was a gospel singer at area churches.

Previously, Eric Robertson was arrested in the case. But, this week, sheriff's deputies arrested another person in the shooting death and a series of car burglaries.

August Nettles was booked into jail recently on charges related to Wright's death. Deputies said Nettles was part of the group that fought with Wright's brother and fired the fatal shots.

Nettles was also tied to fifteen burglaries of vehicles in Central, Baker and Baton Rouge and is connected to the street gang known as the Block Boyz Gang.

Guns, bullet proof vests, purses and other items were stolen from vehicles in various neighborhoods on July 26 and 27.

Nettles' accomplice, according to sheriff's deputies, is Eric Robertson's brother, Tremon Robertson.

Arrest information obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit accuse Tremon Robertson of cruising around town with Nettles for two days burglarizing vehicles.

The arrests come a day after East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux started a public awareness campaign to call attention to wide-spread car burglaries in the parish.

“Vehicle burglaries are often times crimes of opportunity,” the sheriff said. Burglars run through neighborhoods, looking for unlocked doors.

“Simply by locking your doors, you can greatly decrease your chance of becoming a victim,” the sheriff said.

Earlier in July, sheriff's deputies wrapped up a 7-month long burglary investigation where crooks were targeting law enforcement vehicles.

It's not immediately clear if the two investigations are connected.

