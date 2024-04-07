Galatoire's Bistro: Pan-seared salmon with mashed cauliflower

BATON ROUGE - Galatoire's Bistro Executive Chef Kelley McCann visited News 2 at 4 Tuesday with a cost-effective recipe that takes advantage of fresh fish and produce to bring something special to your dinner table that's on par with the cuisine available from his kitchen.

Check out the ingredients and directions below along with the video above to prepare Chef McCann's pan-seared salmon and mashed cauliflower.

Ingredients

-1 (2 to 3-pound) side salmon, skin on

-2 lemons, juiced

-4 tablespoons stone-ground mustard

-1 cup shelled pistachio nuts

-1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

-4 tablespoons canola oil

-Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.



Arrange the side of salmon on an oven proof baking sheet, skin side down. Mix the lemon juice and mustard together in a small bowl and spread sparingly over the top of the salmon.



Coarsely grind the pistachios in a food processer. Add the panko bread crumbs, the oil and salt and pepper, to taste. (The bread crumbs should be slightly wet, as it helps the stick to the salmon.)



Sprinkle the pistachio mixture over the mustard to cover the salmon evenly.



Put in the preheated oven and bake until the salmon reaches the correct doneness, about 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven to a serving platter.



Cook's Note: Remember the fish needs to rest outside of the oven for at least 5 minutes. It will continue to cook, so remove the salmon from the oven with this in mind. Enjoy.

For more on Galatoire's Bistro, visit their website at galatoiresbistro.com.