60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship hosting 9th annual Derby Day fundraiser this weekend

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Put on your best hats, gloves, dresses and suits: it's time for GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship's 9th Derby Day fundraiser!

GaitWay empowers children and adults with disabilities through the healing power of horses. The Derby Day event helps raise money to continue this mission.

Participants can take part in an auction, fork and cork pull, split the pot and more!

The event is Saturday, May 3 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

2une In's Abigail Whitam is live Friday morning with organizers for the details!

News
GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship hosting 9th annual Derby...
GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship hosting 9th annual Derby Day fundraiser this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Put on your best hats, gloves, dresses and suits: it's time for GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship's 9th Derby... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 02 2025 May 2, 2025 Friday, May 02, 2025 6:39:00 AM CDT May 02, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days