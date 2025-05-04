GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship hosting 9th annual Derby Day fundraiser this weekend

BATON ROUGE - Put on your best hats, gloves, dresses and suits: it's time for GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship's 9th Derby Day fundraiser!

GaitWay empowers children and adults with disabilities through the healing power of horses. The Derby Day event helps raise money to continue this mission.

Participants can take part in an auction, fork and cork pull, split the pot and more!

The event is Saturday, May 3 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

2une In's Abigail Whitam is live Friday morning with organizers for the details!