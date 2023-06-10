Funeral service held for Cpl. Shawn Kelly after deadly Denham Springs shooting

BATON ROUGE - Outside of Healing Place Church, first responders from all over the nation lined up to show their support, as Cpl. Shawn Kelly was escorted to his final resting place.

Kelly, an officer with the Denham Springs Police Department, was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Kelly is being remembered for his dedication to protecting and serving his community.

"Being a police officer was more than just a job to him," his sister Nicole Kelly said. "It was his way of life. He used to be everywhere, running the streets in the city he loved. He touched the lives of so many."

"He was always there to answer the call and do what was needed when asked," DSPD Chief Rodney Walker said. "No task was too big or too small."

Friends, co-workers, and family also shared his love for his family, his outdoor hobbies, and his sense of humor.

Sgt. Keith Scoby recalled Kelly used to play pranks on him in the office. "I kind of miss it buddy, but don't tell anyone I said that."

Kelly was an officer for nearly 30 years. His career and his life came to an untimely end after he was shot while responding to a disturbance call on May 11.

"Denham Springs motor 2 is now 10-7, his final 10-42. Rest in peace sir, we will take it from here," the most somber moment for a fallen officer, the final radio call, played for all to hear.

Hundreds of officers from all over the nation lined up to show their support.

"We're all brothers and we all support each other," said Officer Patrick Frawley who works in Suffolk County, New York. "At the end of the day, we all want to go home to our families, but unfortunately we don't always make it home."

Frawley is in Louisiana for the second time this year to show his support for Kelly.

"It's an important reminder for me personally," he said. "I thank God every day that I get to go home and kiss my wife. I don't take that for granted."

Cpl. Shawn Kelly was buried at the Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. His family asks that donations be made to the Behind the Line organization.