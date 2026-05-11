Funeral held in Shreveport for 8 children killed in mass shooting

SHREVEPORT — A funeral for the eight children killed by Shamar Elkins on April 19 was held in Shreveport on Saturday.

Elkins allegedly shot a woman at a home before going to a house a few blocks away and shooting the children, according to authorities.

His wife, who family members say is the mother of some of the children, and another woman were critically wounded, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

Elkins was killed by officers during a police chase that ended with officers firing on him.

Officials said the three boys and five girls who were killed ranged in age from 3 to 11 years old.

On Sunday, Governor Jeff Landry ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff until May 17, with each day representing a child lost.