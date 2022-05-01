70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fun for people and pets alike at BREC/SOS Rescue's Trick and Treat event

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Andrea from SOS Rescue visited News 2’s set on Thursday with information about BREC’s 4th annual Trick and Treat event coming up tonight.

The canine-centric “Howl-o-ween” event is returning this year to the Raising Cane’s Dog Park at Forest Community Park, bringing a chance for families to get dressed up with their four-legged friends in Halloween costumes for a safe night out of spooky fun.

As always, the event features a Best Dog Costume Contest with prizes awarded to the best dressed pets. While there is certainly fun and treats to be had, the event is not without a cause as there will be tents set up for the local pet advocacy group to provide info on how members of the community can donate their resources to help the neglected pet population of the Capital Area.

The event will be held Friday, Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Forest Community Park dog park. To learn more about BREC’s dog parks, visit brec.org/dogparks.

For more on SOS Rescue’s mission, visit their web page at sosrescuebr.org.

News
Fun for people and pets alike at...
Fun for people and pets alike at tonight's BREC/SOS Rescue's Trick and Treat event
BATON ROUGE - Andrea from SOS Rescue visited News 2’s set on Thursday with information about BREC’s 4th annual Trick... More >>
6 years ago Friday, October 23 2015 Oct 23, 2015 Friday, October 23, 2015 11:51:00 AM CDT October 23, 2015

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days