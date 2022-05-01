Fun for people and pets alike at BREC/SOS Rescue's Trick and Treat event

BATON ROUGE - Andrea from SOS Rescue visited News 2’s set on Thursday with information about BREC’s 4th annual Trick and Treat event coming up tonight.

The canine-centric “Howl-o-ween” event is returning this year to the Raising Cane’s Dog Park at Forest Community Park, bringing a chance for families to get dressed up with their four-legged friends in Halloween costumes for a safe night out of spooky fun.

As always, the event features a Best Dog Costume Contest with prizes awarded to the best dressed pets. While there is certainly fun and treats to be had, the event is not without a cause as there will be tents set up for the local pet advocacy group to provide info on how members of the community can donate their resources to help the neglected pet population of the Capital Area.

The event will be held Friday, Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Forest Community Park dog park. To learn more about BREC’s dog parks, visit brec.org/dogparks.

For more on SOS Rescue’s mission, visit their web page at sosrescuebr.org.