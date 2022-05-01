Latest Weather Blog
Fun for people and pets alike at BREC/SOS Rescue's Trick and Treat event
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Andrea from SOS Rescue visited News 2’s set on Thursday with information about BREC’s 4th annual Trick and Treat event coming up tonight.
The canine-centric “Howl-o-ween” event is returning this year to the Raising Cane’s Dog Park at Forest Community Park, bringing a chance for families to get dressed up with their four-legged friends in Halloween costumes for a safe night out of spooky fun.
As always, the event features a Best Dog Costume Contest with prizes awarded to the best dressed pets. While there is certainly fun and treats to be had, the event is not without a cause as there will be tents set up for the local pet advocacy group to provide info on how members of the community can donate their resources to help the neglected pet population of the Capital Area.
The event will be held Friday, Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Forest Community Park dog park. To learn more about BREC’s dog parks, visit brec.org/dogparks.
For more on SOS Rescue’s mission, visit their web page at sosrescuebr.org.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Garth Brooks rocks Tiger Stadium on Saturday night
-
Garth Brooks fans roll up early for a party before the party
-
Fans have special plans for the Garth Brooks concert
-
Garth Brooks just as fired up as fans at pre-concert press conference
-
Officials break ground on new Intracoastal Canal Bridge project