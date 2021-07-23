90°
Latest Weather Blog
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas & Oklahoma possibly joining SEC
Related Story
Just moments before Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher hit the podium, Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle broke the news that Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the SEC about possible membership.
An announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of the Longhorns and Sooners to the conference which would give the league a whopping 16 teams.
News
Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle talks with Matt Trent about possible SEC expansion with Texas & Oklahoma
Just moments before Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher hit the podium, Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle broke the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
SWAT team arrests accused arsonist at Tigerland apartment overnight
-
Governor addresses football season concerns as COVID cases surge statewide
-
Deadly shooting reported at troubled Tigerland apartment complex Friday
-
Saharan dust may bring colorful weekend sunsets in Louisiana
-
2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony begins amid protests in Tokyo